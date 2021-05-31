Bank of Italy forecasts 4% GDP growth in 2021

MILAN (AP) — The head of Italy’s central bank says the eurozone’s third-largest economy could grow by 4% this year, after shedding 9% during the pandemic year of 2020. In the Bank of Italy governor’s annual report, Ignazio Visco cited indications of industrial production regaining momentum and plans for fresh investments by companies alongside vaccination progress, which together could help accelerate the recovery. Italy is slated to be the largest single recipient of European Union recovery funds, which Visco said “offers us the chance to improve how the public sector works and to stimulate private enterprise and modernize the economy.”