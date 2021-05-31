Global stocks mixed after Wall St ends May with gain

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed after Wall Street ended May with a gain and Japan’s factory output grew less than expected. London and Shanghai gained while Tokyo fell. Wall Street futures were higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended May with a 0.5% gain following bumpy weeks of selling as traders focused on the conflict between economic recovery and rising inflation. Investors worry governments and central banks might feel pressure to control price rises by withdrawing economic stimulus.