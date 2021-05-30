Ukrainian ambassador in Thailand dies on resort island

BANGKOK (AP) — The Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand has collapsed and died while on a resort island with his family. The governor of southern Satun province told The Associated Press that Ambassador Andrii Beshta was declared dead on Lipe Island. Police quoted his teenage son, who was staying in the same hotel room, as saying his father vomited and fainted early Sunday. He said he was feeling fine before. Police say they suspect he may have suffered a heart failure. He was 44. His body was sent to the police hospital for an autopsy. Beshta had assumed the post of ambassador in January 2016. He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons, according to a bio on the embassy’s website.