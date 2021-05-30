Tulsa massacre documentaries offer deep dive into tragedy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and a slew of networks are among those releasing documentaries based on the tragic backstory of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. The projects will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the racially motivated massacre in the Greenwood community called Black Wall Street. Black business owners were thriving before the two-day attack by a white mob left as many as 300 Black people dead and roughly 10,000 others displaced and homeless. Director Stanley Nelson says the “more the story can be brought to light, the better.” Documentaries will air on the History Channel, CNN, PBS and National Geographic.