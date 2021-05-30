Small parties look to gain in Cyprus’ parliamentary vote

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriots are voting to elect a new parliament, with opinion polls suggesting that the divided Mediterranean island nation’s two main parties will hemorrhage support as disenchanted voters seek out alternatives among smaller parties. The election won’t affect the running of government, since executive power rests in the hands of the president, who is elected separately. Polls opened Sunday so voters could chose among 21 political parties. Among the parties projected to make gains is the far-right party ELAM, whose strong showing five years ago surprised many.