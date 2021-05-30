Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak have returned safely from the mountain. Climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak this season. The 75-year-old Arthur Muir scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. The 45-year-old Tsang Yin-hung of Hong Kong scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. An outbreak of the coronavirus among climbers and their guides has forced at least three teams to pull out.