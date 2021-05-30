Iran indicts French tourist detained on espionage charges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities have indicted a French tourist on charges of spying and spreading propaganda against the system. That’s according to Benjamin Berier’s lawyer in the latest in a series of cases against foreigners amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Berier was arrested in May last year after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions “in the media” about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can bring up to 10 years in prison and a conviction on a charge of spreading propaganda against the system can be punishable by three months to a year. It wasn’t immediately clear when his trial would take place.