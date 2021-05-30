In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

PEPLO, Greece (AP) — The European Union is installing a high-tech surveillance system at a migration flashpoint along Greece’s border with Turkey during a lull in movement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The artificial intelligence-powered monitoring network of cameras and sensors follows extensive testing of futuristic security controls like automated lie detectors, virtual border guards and cameras that see through foliage. Privacy advocates and human rights groups are calling for tougher oversight, worried that the technology will leave refugees stranded and will eventually be turned inward, to monitor European populations.