George Floyd’s family to hold Houston concert marking death

HOUSTON (AP) — George Floyd’s family is holding a concert in Houston, where he grew up, to mark the anniversary of his death. Floyd’s family members will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and others at The Fountain of Praise church for Saturday night’s concert. The event will feature performers including gospel singers and rappers. Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air. The officer was fired and later convicted of murdering Floyd, whose death sparked worldwide protests and calls for changes to U.S. policing.