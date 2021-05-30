China re-imposes travel curbs on province after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China has re-imposed anti-coronavirus travel controls on its populous southern province of Guangdong, announcing anyone leaving must be tested for the virus following a spike in infections that has alarmed authorities. Guangdong recorded 20 new confirmed cases, all contracted locally, in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday. Guangdong’s numbers are low compared with many places in the world, but the rise has rattled Chinese leaders who thought they had the disease under control. The provincial government said anyone leaving by plane, train, bus or private car after 10 p.m. on Monday must present results of a nucleic acid test within the past 72 hours.