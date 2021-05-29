Ex-premier’s graft case a test of justice in oil-rich Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kuwaiti court in an unprecedented move has ordered two former ministers and royal family members detained pending trial over their suspected misuse of the Defense Ministry’s funds. When the scandal erupted into public view nearly two years ago, it unleashed a rare wave of street protests, prompted the Cabinet’s resignation and forced a reckoning in the country about endemic corruption. Now, Kuwait’s justice system is testing the government’s pledges to root out graft and hold ministers accountable for $790 million gone missing. Yet hopes for accountability remain low, with investigations stagnating over the years and Kuwait’s court criticized for letting ministers off the hook.