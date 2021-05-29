Dancing like there’s no COVID-19: Paris hosts test concert

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people have packed inside a Paris area for a concert as part of a public health experiment to prepare France to host big events again. The show at AccorHotels Arena on Saturday features 1980s French rock band Indochine and DJ Etienne de Crecy. The Paris public hospital authority helped organize the event to determine whether it’s safe to allow 5,000 masked people to dance together in the open pit of an indoor concert arena without social distancing. The attendees are seeing the show for free but were required to take three virus tests, two before and one after. France has not allowed concerts since March 2020.