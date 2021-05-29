14 abducted from Nigerian university released after 1 month

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say that 14 university students and staff abducted from a university in northwestern Nigeria last month have been released by their captors. Gunmen abducted the students and staff from Greenfield University in Kaduna state on April 20. The gunmen had demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom and had killed five other students to pressure the remaining students’ parents to raise the money. Officials in Kaduna state did not say whether any ransom was paid, but local newspaper reports had quoted some of the parents previously saying that a ransom was being negotiated with the gunmen.