100 years after Tulsa Race Massacre, Black mistrust remains

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — There’s been some progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city’s Black community in the 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre left as many as 300 Black people dead and thousands of Black residents displaced. Among the positive steps, the police chief is now a Black man from north Tulsa, the area that includes Greenwood and its famed Black Wall Street — America’s wealthiest Black business district before it was burned down in 1921. Even with Wendell Franklin’s hire, studies show that Black people in the city still don’t trust the Tulsa Police Department.