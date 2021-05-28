Harris cites challenges of ‘fragile’ world in Navy speech

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris focused on the challenges of the pandemic, climate change and cybersecurity threats during her keynote speech to graduates at the U.S. Naval Academy. The speech Friday was the first by a woman in the history of the 175-year-old institution. Harris says while a pandemic can spread throughout the world in a matter of months, a gang of hackers can disrupt the fuel supply and one country’s carbon emissions can threaten the sustainability of the Earth. She told the graduating midshipmen that the world is “fragile,” and the challenge “is how to mount a modern defense to these modern threats.”