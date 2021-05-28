US court revives lawsuit against private prison in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court says the nation’s largest private prison corporation can be held liable for negligence by a man who spent almost a year in solitary confinement at a Nevada facility without ever seeing a judge on marijuana-related charges. The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday resurrected Rudy Rivera’s lawsuit claiming that CoreCivic failed to tell U.S. Marshals while Rivera languished in custody for 355 days at the prison outside Las Vegas. The ruling reverses a federal judge’s decision in 2017 that because Rivera was in federal custody, the company couldn’t be held liable for what he went through in 2016.