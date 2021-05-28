Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday
It’s going to be crowded at airports and on the road this Memorial Day weekend. Americans were hitting the road in near-record numbers at the start of the holiday weekend. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and that number could top 2 million over the weekend, the highest mark since early March of last year. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is warning travelers to expect long lines at airports. AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over Memorial Day last year despite higher prices for airline tickets, gasoline and hotels.