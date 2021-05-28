Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has hinted that fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months. The prospect of empty venues became more likely with the Japanese government saying they will extend a state of emergency until June 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to put the medical system under strain. The state of emergency was to have been lifted on Monday. President Seiko Hashimoto says “after the state of emergency is lifted we will assess.” Fans from abroad were ruled out months ago.