Thousands rally against Slovenian PM ahead of EU presidency

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Thousands of people have joined in a protest against Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, reflecting mounting pressure on the government weeks before the country takes over the European Union’s rotating presidency. Critics have accused Jansa of assuming increasingly authoritarian ways similar to those of his ally, Hungary’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They say Jansa’s government has pressured Slovenian media and spurred hate speech while mishandling the coronavirus crisis and curbing social dialogue. Some 20,000 people on Friday gathered at a central square in the capital Ljubljana at the rally supported by workers’ unions and some opposition parties.