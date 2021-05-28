Shallow quake hits beneath Lake Tahoe; no injuries or damage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck beneath Lake Tahoe Friday but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage. The quake reported at 8:25 a.m. was about 5.5 miles west of Tahoe’s east shore. Hundreds of people as far away as Reno reported on the U.S. Geological Survey web site they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was weak. The Washoe County sheriff’s office hasn’t received any reports of damage. Spokeswoman Sarah Johns says their deputies didn’t feel it. Several aftershocks followed and the the largest one had a magnitude of 3.1.