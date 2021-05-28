Senate OKs Biden nominees to postal board amid mail changes

All three of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service have been approved by the Senate. That will strengthen Democratic influence over the agency as its leaders move to overhaul mail operations. Lawmakers on Friday approved the nomination of Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union. Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general, and Amber McReynolds, who leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute, were approved earlier this month. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the board are overhauling mail operations to protect the agency from a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade.