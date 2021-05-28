Schumer sets up June vote on elections overhaul bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is setting up a June vote on an elections overhaul bill. The Democratic leader announced the plans Friday after a failed vote on legislation establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The elections bill is a Democratic priority that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging from the states after President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. It will test the party’s willingness to change the Senate filibuster rules to push past Republican opposition. On Friday, Republicans blocked the commission bill, relying on the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold needed to advance. Some Democrats want to change the rules to 51.