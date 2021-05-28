Restaurants ready as Poland lifts more pandemic restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many restaurants in Poland are ready to welcome customers inside following months of lockdown restrictions that deeply undercut business. Food establishments were allowed to resume indoor service at 50% capacity Friday after the country reported steady declines in new coronavirus infections and deaths. Wedding parties also are permitted for no more than 50 people, excluding those who are fully vaccinated. But some businesses didn’t have enough staff to to revive their regular activity since many employees were paid off during the closure and retrained for new jobs. Along with eateries, sports facilities could open at half their normal capacity, while outdoor event can gather up to 250 people plus ones who received both COVID-19 shots.