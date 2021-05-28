Paycom Software’s Richison, AMD’s Su among highest paid CEOs

Paycom Software’s Chad Richison and Advanced Micro Devices’ Lisa Su are among the top paid CEOs in the S&P 500 index. Median compensation for CEOs in the index of big U.S. companies climbed to $12.7 million last year, up 5%, according to an annual survey conducted for The Associated Press by Equilar. Atop the list was Richison, Paycom’s founder, who received pay valued at $211.13 million, up 899% from a year before. Paycom shares have risen each year since the company went public in 2014, including a 71% gain last year. The annual AP/Equilar pay survey began in 2011.