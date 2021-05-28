Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli troops during a protest against settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The protest erupted over a settlement outpost near the town of Beita. It is one of dozens of outposts dotting hilltops in the West Bank in what Palestinians see as an ongoing Israeli land grab. Friday’s clash came at a time of heightened tensions following an 11-day war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. More than 250 people, the vast majority Palestinians, were killed in the war which ended a week ago.