Official: Slain Illinois cop’s partner justified in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says a central Illinois police officer was justified when he fatally shot a man who fired at him and shot and killed his partner last week. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz assessed Officer Jeffrey Creel’s use of deadly force by examining police body camera footage, scene photos, 911 calls, autopsy results and other information from the investigation led by the Illinois State Police. The shooting happened after Creel and Officer Chris Oberheim went to an apartment complex shortly after 3 a.m. on May 19 in response to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.