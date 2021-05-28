Lightfoot sued for limiting interviews to reporters of color

CHICAGO (AP) — A white reporter for a conservative media outlet is suing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her decision to grant interviews at the midpoint of her first term only to journalists of color. Thomas Catenacci and his employer, the Daily Caller News Foundation, argue in the lawsuit filed Thursday that Lightfoot violated their First Amendment rights and discriminated against him because of his race. They say Lightfoot’s office didn’t respond to interview requests on the day of Lightfoot’s two-year anniversary or in the days that followed. Lightfoot said she wanted to draw attention to the fact the City Hall press corps is “overwhelmingly white” and male. The suit was filed in federal court in Chicago by the conservative organization Judicial Watch.