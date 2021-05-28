Libyan official says EU help needed to tackle migrant route

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s interim foreign minister has said that securing the country’s southern borders is a priority for the transitional government as it aims to stem the flow of illegal migrants setting off from its shores, but that European Union help is needed to do so. Najla al-Manqoush made the statements in a press conference following meetings with top EU diplomats. Since the election of Libya’s new interim government in February, a series of senior European and American diplomats have visited the North African country, placing faith in the new Libyan administration expected to organize general elections in December 2021.