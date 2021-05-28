John Davis, real singer behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Davis, one of the real singers behind the lip-synching duo Milli Vanilli, died of the coronavirus this week. The South Carolina native was 66. Davis was credited as a backup singer on the pop duo’s albums. Following a string of hits, Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus won the 1989 Best New Artist Grammy Award. The award was later revoked after revelations that neither actually sang on their records. Davis told a podcast earlier this year that a German music producer selected him to sing on a project but didn’t tell him others would lip-synch his music.