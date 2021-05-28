In visions of post-pandemic life, Roaring ’20s beckon again

NEW YORK (AP) — History repeats itself, but do decades duplicate? As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated. Months of lockdown and restrictions on social life have given way to dreams of a new era of frivolity and decadence. For some, it’s party time. In many parts of the world, such thoughts are unthinkable. But a coming summer and a soaring stock market have lifted optimism and fueled predictions of a new decade of decadence. Some historians see parallels, too.