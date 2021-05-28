Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Friends, family and survivors are mourning nine men killed this week when a disgruntled employee opened fire at a California rail yard complex. One of the victims died trying to save others from a gunman. A survivor saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths. Authorities say the attacker had a longtime grudge against the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, where he worked. Officials say 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy apparently targeted some of his victims before taking his own life Wednesday. San Jose police said Friday that they determined a suspicious package at Cassidy’s home was safe.