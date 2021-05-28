German President Steinmeier says he will seek a 2nd term

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has announced that he will seek a second term, saying he wants to help heal divisions widened by the coronavirus pandemic. Steinmeier made his pitch for another five years as Germany’s head of state on Friday, four months before the country elects a new parliament, which will have a large say in whether he keeps the job. In February, an assembly made up of the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states will choose the next president. Steinmeier’s current term ends in March. The 65-year-old comes from the center-left Social Democrats, the junior partner in Merkel’s current government, but is widely respected across the mainstream political spectrum.