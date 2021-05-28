Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off. The recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks. The recalled vehicles are mainly in North America. The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts. Fiat Chrysler says some service and owner’s manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs. If the nuts were overtightened, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.