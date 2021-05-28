Feds: Ex-FBI agent defraud woman with ‘secret probation’

DALLAS (AP) — A former FBI agent has been charged with fraud for allegedly conning a Texas woman out $800,000 by convincing her she was on “secret probation.” Prosecutors say the retired agent told the woman he’d have her probation lifted after she married him. William Roy Stone, Jr. was indicted Tuesday on 11 federal counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and impersonation of a federal officer. He made an initial appearance in a court in Dallas Friday. Prosecutors say Stone retired from the FBI’s Dallas office in 2015. The next month he allegedly convinced the woman she was under “secret probation.” Stone’s attorney said he denies all the charges and pleaded not guilty. The FBI declined to comment.