EU challenges TikTok over consumer rights breaches claim

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has given one month to the Chinese-owned video app TikTok to answer complaints from an European consumers organization over its commercial practices. The EU’s executive arm said Friday it has started discussions following an alert launched earlier this year by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) about alleged breaches of consumers’ rights. The Commission said some contractual terms in TikTok’s policies could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers, adding that concerns relating to issues including hidden marketing and advertising strategies targeting children were raised.