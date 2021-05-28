Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline enters critical month in June

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — June will be a critical month for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline as the company resumes construction and opponents mobilize for large-scale protests and civil disobedience. Winona LaDuke of Honor the Earth says she expects thousands of people from across the country to join the protests in northern Minnesota. Both sides are also waiting for a major ruling in June from the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil, and Line 3 also clips a corner of North Dakota. The Minnesota segment is about 60% complete as a planned construction pause ends June 1. Enbridge plans to put the line into service in the fourth quarter.