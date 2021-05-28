World shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic. Benchmarks rose Friday in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney. Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com’s logistics arm gained 3.3% in their first trading day in Hong Kong. The company raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell to 406,000. The Commerce Department reported the economy grew at a 6.4% pace in the first quarter of the year.