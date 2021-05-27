Wayne Brady and his Black experience

NEW YORK (AP) — For years Wayne Brady had been working on a one-man show about being a young Black man growing up in Orlando, but he could never finish the project. That’s until acclaimed actor Glenn Close asked him to participate in her spoken word jazz album. After their conversation, the actor-comedian-singer crafted “A Piece by the Angriest Black Man in America (or, How I Learned to Forgive Myself for Being a Black Man in America),” and it appears on Close’s new album released this month. On the poignant eight-minute track, Brady tells his Black experience.