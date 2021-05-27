UN appeals for $95 million for urgent Gaza aid and repairs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has launched an emergency appeal for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities. That includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, urged donors on Thursday to contribute generously to the appeal which will target one million people for assistance. She said the conflict left 800,000 people without regular access to piped water, 58 education facilities damaged and 285 buildings with over 1,000 housing and commercial units destroyed.