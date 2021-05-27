Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at rail yard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff says a gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard appeared to target some of the victims as he fired 39 shots.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told The Associated Press on Thursday that the shooter told at least one person: “I’m not going to shoot you” at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

He then shot other people Wednesday with two semi-automatic handguns.

He later shot himself as deputies closed in.

Smith says the handguns he had appear to be legal, but his 11 high-capacity magazines are prohibited in California.