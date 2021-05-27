Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

VALETTA, Malta (AP) — A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. It is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to terminate a pregnancy or to assist a woman to do so. Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia caught many by surprise this month when she presented a bill in Parliament calling for that to stop. She insists that decriminalizing abortion is different to promoting it. The bill is unlikely to advance through Parliament, but supporters say it has sparked a conversation that is long overdue.