Oscars set next show date for March 2022

Planning is already underway for the next Oscars, which will be held in late March, a month later than expected. The film academy and ABC said Thursday the 94th Academy Awards will be held March 27, 2022. After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year. Originally the 94th edition was set to air on Feb. 27, but that month is also crowded with major live events, including the winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.