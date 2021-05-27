Montana top prosecutor bans critical race theory programs

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s top prosecutor has issued an opinion calling critical race theory and some antiracism teaching programs discriminatory. He says they violate federal and state law. Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s opinion on Thursday bans such the programs in the state. He made the decision after Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen requested he look at the issue. Montana is the latest of several Republican-controlled states to decry critical race theory as an attempt to pit racial groups against each other. Supporters of the theory taught in schools and in employee training programs say it is a way examine how race and racism have shaped the nation.