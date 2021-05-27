Man probed in BB gun attacks on Southern California vehicles

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man is under investigation in connection with BB gun shootings that have shattered windows on about 100 vehicles traveling on freeways. Authorities arrested an Anaheim man late Tuesday in Riverside after two motorists reported being targeted by shots fired from a red sport utility vehicle. Riverside police and California Highway Patrol officers then apprehended the driver of a red Chevrolet Trailblazer at a shopping center. A CHP statement says an investigation is being conducted to confirm whether the man is connected to the many recent attacks. Most have occurred on State Route 91 in Riverside and Orange counties.