Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month. Court documents say Silva was found standing near another inmate who had cuts to his ear, neck and body. The other inmate told officers Silva had stabbed him. Silva was already facing murder and arson charges in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.