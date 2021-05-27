Kentucky ties to Baptist kids agency at risk over gay rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A cultural clash pitting religious beliefs against gay rights has jeopardized Kentucky’s long-running relationship with a foster care and adoption agency affiliated with the Baptist church that serves some of the state’s most vulnerable children. The standoff revolves around a clause banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. It has Sunrise Children’s Services refusing to sign a new contract with the state. Sunrise officials are concerned it would compel them to violate religious principles by sponsoring same-sex couples as foster or adoptive parents. Supporters of the provision see it as a safeguard against discrimination. It’s another round in a broader fight in states and the courts over religious liberty and LGBTQ rights.