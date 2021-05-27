German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat has been chosen to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. The Office of High Representative said in a statement Thursday that its new leader is Christian Schmidt, a former German lawmaker. It added that Russia’s representative at the international body did not agree with the decision. Schmidt formally will take over on August 1 from Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko who has held the post for the past 12 years. More than 100,000 people died in the 1992-95 Bosnian War.