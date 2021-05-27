France’s Macron meets Rwanda’s Kagame to improve relations

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been welcomed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame to start a key visit Thursday in which the French leader tries to mend relations with the central African country 27 years after the genocide. Macron arrived in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, early Thursday and went to the presidential residence to meet Kagame. Macron then toured a memorial in the capital to the frenzied 1994 slaughter that killed an estimated 800,000 people, mainly minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them from Hutu extremists.