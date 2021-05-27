Facebook won’t remove posts claiming Covid-19 is man-made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook said. The company has long battled a tide of coronavirus-related misinformation. It said in December it would remove vaccine related misinformation, for example. President Joe Biden recently ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.