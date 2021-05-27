Demolition resumes on Georgia shipwreck after big fire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews on the coast of Georgia have resumed sawing apart the remains of an overturned cargo ship nearly two weeks after the wreck caught fire. A 400-foot anchor chain attached to a towering crane returned to work Thursday slowly cutting through the shipwreck’s steel hull. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said engineers inspecting the Golden Ray determined it was safe to continue demolition work for the first time since the wreck caught fire May 14 and burned for several hours. Himes said inspections for fire damage along the hull will continue. The Golden Ray capsized near St. Simons Island in September 2019. About half the ship has been removed since demolition began in November.